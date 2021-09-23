WHITEVILLE — West Bladen lost to unbeaten Whiteville in straight sets on Wednesday evening in nonconference high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights were defeated 25-7, 25-16, 25-19 by the Lady Wolfpack. The loss was the fourth in a row.

• West Bladen: Junior Makayla Wright, seven kills, three blocks; sophomore Trinity Meares, 12-of-12 serving; junior Emily Young, 8-of-8 serving.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-8 overall, hosts St. Pauls on Monday; Whiteville, 12-0, hosts West Columbus today.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.