BLADENBORO — West Bladen on Friday welcomes the challenge of sustaining momentum for two weeks without a game in between.

The Knights are in their 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school football opener when Fairmont visits. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. It is homecoming.

East Bladen has the night off. Next week, the Eagles and Knights face off on Tuesday, and each has another game on Friday.

The Knights (1-1) come in having rallied from two touchdowns behind in the second half to post an overtime win at East Columbus two weeks ago, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Rookie head coach Stanley Williams put freshman Hezekiah Adams at quarterback, and he responded with 256 yards and either ran or passed for all four touchdowns.

Senior Damarius Robinson has been a playmaker on offense and defense thus far for West Bladen. Senior Javonta Matthews is key in the back end of the secondary.

When the Golden Tornadoes last visited, the teams played at Tar Heel Middle School on March 5 in the adjusted schedule of last season. West Bladen was turned back in that one, 34-30, and in the 2019 game played in Bladenboro 46-0.

The Knights lost all four meetings during the time the teams were members of the Three Rivers Conference. They’ve lost seven straight in the series, dating to a 35-28 win at home in 2009.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.