Carolina, Georgia Tech to play at NFL Falcons’ home on Saturday

TODAY • ACC Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m. Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m. SATURDAY • ACC Missouri at Boston College, noon New Hampshire at Pitt, noon Richmond at Virginia Tech, noon Central Connecticut at Miami, 12:30 p.m. Clemson at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. • AAC Wagner at Temple, noon SMU at TCU, noon UTSA at Memphis, 2:30 p.m. Arkansas State at Tulsa, 5 p.m. Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m. Navy at Houston, 7 p.m. UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m. South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is taking the shortest of road trips for a home game that coach Geoff Collins hopes will provide a boost to recruiting.

A victory would help, too.

In Collins’ third season, the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are still seeking the sort of signature win that would signal a true turnaround. They hope to get it Saturday night when they host No. 21 North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 71,000-seat, retractable-roof stadium is best known as the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Located about a mile from Georgia Tech’s midtown campus, this is the first of six games in six years the Jackets will play at their new home away from home.

“Every guy that we’re going to end up signing in this class and the next class, every single year will play a game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Collins said, already giving his sales pitch. “I’m excited that our guys get to experience that.”

Starting out the season in the Top 10, Carolina (2-1, 1-1) managed just 10 points while giving up six sacks in an ugly loss at Virginia Tech. For star quarterback Sam Howell, it was the first three-interception game of his career.

But the Tar Heels looked more like the team everyone expected in winning a 59-39 shootout over Virginia last week. They piled up 699 total yards and scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half possessions.

Mack Brown said it took time to build chemistry as injuries along the offensive line made it even more challenging to replace a pair of 1,000-yard rushers (Javonte Williams and Michael Carter) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Dyami Brown).

He said there’s no chance his team will look past the Yellow Jackets after they nearly pulled off a major upset at Clemson last week, losing 14-8 in a game that went down the final seconds.

“Georgia Tech did us a favor,” Brown said. “Our guys understand Clemson. They know how good their players are … so that ought to wake them up if nothing else.”

Jeff Sims, who showed dynamic potential as a freshman last season, was injured in Georgia Tech’s opening game and hasn’t played since.

Jordan Yates started the last two weeks, guiding the Yellow Jackets to an easy win over FCS school Kennesaw State before the close call at Clemson. He has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 592 yards, with five touchdowns and just one interception.

Sims is apparently healthy, but Georgia Tech hasn’t said who will start against the Tar Heels.

“I’m really happy with both of them,” offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said. “We’re fortunate that we can put either one of them out there.”

This story authored by The Associated Press.