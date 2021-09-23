Winning in the toughest of environs; Murchison, Titans 1-1 entering Sunday’s home game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Winning in one of the NFL’s loudest stadiums isn’t easy.

Yet, on Sunday afternoon after having trailed by 15 at halftime, Larrell Murchison and the Tennessee Titans did just that in a 33-30 overtime victory over Seattle. The Titans are 1-1, tied for the lead in the AFC Central, and host Indianapolis on Sunday.

Murchison started at defensive end had one tackle for loss and one combined tackle.

Murchison is a product of East Bladen High School, where he played for head coach Robby Priest. He also played at Louisburg College before having two standout seasons with N.C. State.

Two weeks into the season, here’s a roundup of what’s being said about the pride of Elizabethtown and his team.

From Will Lomas this week, of Titan Sized: “The defense looked much more active and aside from some admittedly massive miscues on the back end, players like Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, Kristian Fulton, Teair Tart, and Larrell Murchison all had very nice days.”

From Barry Werner this week, of The List Wire, in his power ranking of all 32 teams. He moved the Titans from No. 28 to No. 10. “The Titans showed grit in falling behind by 15 on the road at a tough place in Seattle. They came back, and back, and eventually forced overtime. Mike Vrabel showed faith in Randy Bullock and his faith was rewarded.”

From Jim Wyatt, senior writer and editor of TennesseeTitans.com, on the defense: “The defense wasn’t so lovely at times, but I liked the way the unit played in the second half, with some swagger and toughness. The defense made some nice adjustments in the second half for sure. But yes, it needs to clamp down more. The blown coverages were bad.”

From Tim Weaver, of Seahawkswire.USAToday.com, on the Seattle offense: “The Seahawks did whatever they wanted last week against the Colts on offense. While Russell Wilson’s passing attack was sharp, this time around Seattle’s run game was notably less effective. Chris Carson had a hard time getting going against the Titans’ defensive front-seven. While he scored two short-yardage touchdowns, he just averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.”

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.