West Bladen falters in second half, drops SAC-7 test at Midway

SPIVEY’S CORNER — West Bladen remains in search of its first SAC-7 win.

The Knights were defeated 5-2 by Midway on Monday night. First-year head coach Kristen Parker’s side, deadlocked at the intermission 2-2, is winless in three 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference outings and 5-3 overall.

Midway climbed to 1-3 in the league and 7-5-1 overall.

West Bladen sophomore Javier De Los Santos scored both of his team’s goals.

League-leading Clinton visits Bladenboro on Thursday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.