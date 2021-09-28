West Bladen snaps skid, rolls past St. Pauls in straight sets

BLADENBORO — West Bladen puts its losing streak behind on Monday, romping past visiting St. Pauls in straight sets of a SAC-7 high school volleyball match.

The Lady Knights prevailed 25-14, 25-22, 25-23. Eleventh-year head coach Gaye Davis’ squad had lost four straight and seven of eight, winning just once since Labor Day.

• West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, eight kills, block, 10-of-11 serving; sophomore Maddie Walters, seven kills; junior Makayla Wright, six kills, 15-of-17 serving; junior Emily Young, 17-of-17 serving; sophomore Trinity Meares, two blocks, 11-of-12 serving.

• Next: Lady Knights, 2-4 SAC-7, 3-8 overall, at East Bladen on Tuesday; St. Pauls, 2-3 SAC-7, 5-4 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.