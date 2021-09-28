West Bladen reverses fortunes, defeats rival East Bladen in tennis

BLADENBORO — Purple is on the board.

West Bladen defeated rival East Bladen 8-1 in SAC-7 girls high school tennis on Monday, ending a blue-dominated athletics rivalry between the schools thus far in 2021-22. Before the match, East Bladen had won volleyball and girls soccer matchups in addition to the first meeting between these two programs.

The victory also lifted West Bladen ahead in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference standings. The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant are 4-2, 6-3 overall; the Lady Eagles of 14th-year head coach Megan Kirby are 4-3 in the SAC-7, 4-4 overall.

East Bladen won the first meeting across the county, 5-4.

Competition was tight, with two singles matches reaching third-set tiebreakers and Lady Knights senior Courtney Hester-sophomore Yari Santana triumphing 9-7 at No. 2 doubles. One of the third-setters went to the hosts. At No. 5, freshman Kiera Lewis turned back senior McKenzie Williams 6-3, 3-6, (10-3).

At No. 2 singles, Lady Eagles senior Jayden Willington rallied to top Hester 1-6, 6-3, (11-9).

West Bladen’s other singles winners were junior Kaden Thurman 6-4, 6-2 over senior Heather Hardin; junior Lainey Autry over senior Jessica Johnson 6-3, 6-1; Santana over junior Ashlyn Williams 6-0, 6-2; and sophomore Brookee’ Singletary over senior Weslyn Hall 6-3, 6-2.

In the other doubles matchups, Thurman-Autry were 8-1 victors over Hardin-Johnson, and Lewis-Singletary eased past Ashlyn Williams-Hall 8-0.

West Bladen goes to Fairmont on Thursday and hosts Clinton on Oct. 4; East Bladen hosts two matches against Fairmont on Oct. 5.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.