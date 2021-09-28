ST. PAULS — East Bladen went to overtime and defeated St. Pauls 2-1 on Monday evening in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school boys soccer.

The Eagles were runner-up to St. Pauls last season as members of the Three Rivers Conference. East Bladen, coached by Jay Raynor for the 11th season, remained unbeaten in the SAC-7 while the Bulldogs have two league setbacks and lost their third straight outing.

• Overtime: Eagles scored in the first extra period, and blanked the Bulldogs in both periods. The game-winning score was from senior Chase Starkloff on a penalty kick, after junior Malcolm Bolden was fouled as he moved toward the goal.

• Key play: Raynor said a pivotal moment was a save by sophomore Lee Barnes late in regulation that turned into an offensive transition, with Bolden getting past three or four defenders.

• East Bladen: Starkloff, goal; junior Erik Hidalgo, goal; Raynor noted the play of Starkloff, Hildago, Bolden, Barnes, seniors Sammy Valerio and Ishmael Arteaga, juniors Jacob Nixon and Nathan Howell, sophomores Zachary Metz, Blaine Pope and Jaime Delgado, and freshman Chace Butler.

• Next: Eagles, 2-0 SAC-7, 6-2 overall, hosts Midway on Wednesday; Bulldogs, 1-2 SAC-7, 3-3 overall, hosts Red Springs on Monday.

