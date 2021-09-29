VICTORY BELL: East Bladen defense tough, generates pair of 4th-quarter turnovers in 16-8 win over Knights

East Bladen … 16 West Bladen … 8 West Bladen | East Bladen 12 First downs 7 36-109 Rushes-yards 40-93 59 Passing yards 6 7-26-3 Passes 1-8-0 1-33 Punts 0 4-1 Fumbles 5-2 11-79 Penalties 7-65 West Bladen 0 0 0 8 — 8 East Bladen 8 2 6 0 — 16 E — Robert McKoy 1 run (Masion Brooks pass from Javius Brooks), 3:05, 1st. E — Safety; punt snap rolls and kicked out of end zone, 0:49.3, 2nd. E — Masion Brooks 1 run (run failed), 9:20, 3rd. W — Safety; Tyler Ward, Jahmar Richardson, Deonte Lacey tackle Tim McLean in end zone, 9:54, 4th. W — Damarius Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 0:27.5, 4th. RUSHING WB — Damarius Robinson 18-91, Javarrie Adams 7-44, Gary Parker 4-21, Tydrick Stewart 1-2, Hezekiah Adams 5-(-17), team 1-(-32); EB — Tim McLean 11-72, Corey Ballard 7-21, Robert McKoy 9-15, Masion Brooks 8-10, team 1-(-1), Ahmad Powell 1-(-10), Javius Brooks 3-(-14). PASSING WB — Hezekiah Adams 6-22-2, 54 yards, Javarrie Adams 1-4-1, 5 yards; EB — Javius Brooks 1-8-0, 6 yards. RECEIVING WB — Tydrick Stewart 2-33, Keshawn Ballard 2-18, Gary Parker 1-11, Damarius Robinson 1-3; EB — Nazire Smith 1-6.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Twenty in a row.

East Bladen downed West Bladen 16-8 in high school football Tuesday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium, retaining control of the Victory Bell and its dominance in the series. The Knights haven’t won since taking the first matchup in 2001, though this one was the closest since the Eagles’ 7-0 triumph in 2016.

East Bladen was a winner in its 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener and halted West Bladen’s two-game winning streak.

Sophomore Kalec Autry got a goal-line stop with senior Willie Battle in the fourth quarter, forced a fumble in the third quarter, and recovered the second-half onside kickoff.

Eagles seniors Hunter Lockamy, Kenneth Armstrong, Robert McKoy and Kory Smith generated two fourth-quarter turnovers from the guests, and McKoy had a third-quarter touchdown-saving tackle at the 9-yard-line on Javarrie Adams’ 32-yard run.

Tenth-year head coach Robby Priest’s East Bladen squad prevailed with 99 total yards of offense. The unit’s last four series after going ahead 16-0 converting Autry’s recovery were a lost fumble, a safety, and two three-and-outs at the West Bladen 37 and 16.

The Knights of rookie head coach Stanley Williams failed to convert the hospitality, though they did score a touchdown in the final 30 seconds to culminate a 16-play, 84-yard drive and give themselves one final glimmer of hope. East Bladen junior Jordan Mathis recovered the onside kick and one final kneel down sent the majority of nearly 1,000 fans back toward Elizabethtown and a driver’s license check from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Six possessions by West Bladen stretching from the second quarter until deep into the fourth ended with a safety, three interceptions, a lost fumble and a stop at the East Bladen 1 on downs.

• Safeties: Rare as it is to see two in a game, they were achieved without unusual circumstance. A high snap for a West Bladen punt was kicked out of the back of the end zone in the second quarter. After its fourth-quarter goal-line stand, East Bladen’s Tim McLean took a handoff in the end zone and couldn’t shake loose of Knights’ juniors Tyler Ward, Deonte Lacey, and sophomore Jahmar Richardson.

• Knights defense: Junior Gary Parker had two fumble recoveries, and junior Ahmir Stepps forced one of them. Lacey had a pivotal fourth-quarter stop when the Eagles tried to make a fourth-and-2 at the West Bladen 37. The Knights held the hosts to just 40 yards in the game’s final 39 minutes.

• Eagles defense: Lockamy and Armstrong combined to pop a fumble into the air that McKoy plucked and returned 19 yards to the West Bladen 15 with 5:37 to play and the Eagles leading 16-2. Earlier, Smith picked off freshman Hezekiah Adams at the Eagles’ 6-yard-line and returned it out to the West Bladen 45 with 7:52 to play.

Senior Zavarion Palmer had a third-quarter interception. The Eagles’ three sacks were split, with Mathis getting 1.5, Lockamy one, and White one-half with Mathis.

• Eagles offense: McLean led the runners with 72 yards, but Priest said a number of regulars who would have been blocking were unavailable to play. McLean had five totes for 33 yards on the Eagles’ 11-play, 59-yard scoring march to McKoy’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

• Knights offense: Robinson’s final time in the rivalry included a 1-yard scoring run late, and a game-high 91 yards rushing on 18 attempts. Javarrie Adams invigorated the offense with his insertion at quarterback in the third quarter, only to miss time later because of cramps. Hezekiah Adams, the freshman quarterback who dazzled at East Columbus, labored against the Eagles’ perimeter pass rush, misfired twice for interceptions, and only completed six of his 22 aerials.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-0 SAC-7, 2-3 overall, at Fairmont on Friday; West Bladen, 1-1 SAC-7, 2-2 overall, Friday’s trip to Red Springs postponed to Oct. 12, and home with St. Pauls on Oct. 8.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal staff.