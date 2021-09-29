East Bladen stretches streak to four out of five

BLADENBORO — East Bladen won its second match away from its friendly confines on Tuesday evening, defeating rival West Bladen in four sets.

The Lady Eagles triumphed 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 29-27 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball match.

The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor snapped a three-game skid and, in the county rivalry added a season sweep of the series.

• Lady Eagles: East Bladen has won four of the last five meetings after failing to win one from 2015 until the regular-season finale in 2019.

• Lady Knights: Junior Makayla Wright, nine kills, five blocks, 15-of-17 serving; sophomore Trinity Meares, seven kills, five blocks, eight-of-10 serving; junior Whitney McLean, six kills; sophomore Catherine Dowless, 17-of-17 serving; junior Emiy Young, 15-of-15 serving.

• Next: East Bladen, 3-4 SAC-7, 5-9 overall, hosts East Columbus on Monday; West Bladen, 2-5 SAC-7, 3-9 overall, hosts Fairmont on Thursday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.