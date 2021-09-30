Carolina, Duke renew football rivalry on Saturday

THURSDAY • ACC Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. FRIDAY • AAC Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m. SATURDAY • ACC Duke at Carolina, noon Pitt at Georgia Tech, noon Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at N.C. State, 6 p.m. Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. • AAC Memphis at Temple, noon Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. Central Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m. Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m. South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.

North Carolina’s potential-filled season has turned into one of frustration. The Tar Heels’ next chance to correct that wrong course comes Saturday in a visit from longtime nearby rival Duke.

They started the season with a top-10 ranking for the first time in nearly a quarter-century and as the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division race. An opening-night loss at Virginia Tech drained some buzz but was passed off as a learning experience for a team still shoring up replacements for departed NFL talent.

A second ugly road loss, this one at Georgia Tech last weekend, has left Mack Brown’s coaching staff to sort out bigger concerns for the now-unranked Tar Heels (2-2, 1-2 ACC).

“Let’s quit worrying about last year’s offense, and let’s figure about this year’s offense,” Brown said. “Let’s get better on defense. We’re more talented than to be middle of the league on defense and not getting turnovers. So let’s grow up and let’s pull together, and let’s play together.

“We haven’t played a full game together as a team. We’ve had pieces. … So let’s play a game together and see how good we can be.”

The Blue Devils (3-1) had their own opening-night stumble at Charlotte but have won three straight since, including against Northwestern and Kansas. They’ve been powered by running back Mataeo Durant’s now-routine big performances, though the offense overall has been one of the Bowl Subdivision’s best in quarterback Gunnar Holmberg’s first year as the starter.

“We’re playing an extremely talented team, the most talented team that we’ve seen to this point – probably in a big way,” Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe said. “So if you’re not sound in every aspect, if you’re not doing the little things well, they will exploit it with that kind of talent.”

Expect plenty of yards and points in this one. Duke is ranked eighth in the FBS in total offense (544.5 yards per game) and tied for 20th in scoring (38.8 points).

“This offseason, especially during camp, we’ve preached just being explosive,” Blue Devils receiver Jake Bobo said. “Being constantly explosive, and that’s definitely something I think we’ve done so far through the first four.”

UNC is 15th in total offense (507.0) and 30th in scoring (37.5).

This story authored by The Associated Press.