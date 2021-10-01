ELIZABETHTOWN — Fresh off a win over its rival for the 20th consecutive season, East Bladen visits Fairmont this evening in SAC-7 high school football.

The Eagles’ tough nonconference schedule was expected to be a good preparation course for the Southeastern Athletic Conference. Head coach Robby Priest’s 10th edition of Eagles stepped into the fray Tuesday with a 16-8 triumph over West Bladen.

They’ll encounter a Golden Tornadoes’ team that is winless in five outings, including two in SAC-7 play. Fairmont lost at West Bladen 14-12 a week ago, despite numerous scoring opportunities after intermission.

West Bladen was scheduled to play Red Springs this evening. That contest has been postponed to Oct. 12.

