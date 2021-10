West Bladen falls to SAC-7 leader Dark Horses, 4-1

BLADENBORO — West Bladen was denied victory 4-1 by Clinton as a tough stretch against the league’s best teams continued here Thursday evening in high school boys soccer.

The Knights of rookie head coach Kristen Parker remain in search of their first 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference triumph. The Dark Horses are the unbeaten league leader.

• Knights: Have scored in eight of nine matches this season; last spring, they were shut out in four out of seven.

• Dark Horses: Sixth straight win; goals by Caleb Kennedy, Trent Sumner, Daniel Adasiak, Walker Spell; assists by Will Harris, Jonathan Gutierrez, and Adasiak.

• Next: West Bladen, 0-4 SAC-7, 5-4 overall, hosts East Bladen on Wednesday; Clinton, 4-0 SAC-7, 9-2-1 overall, was to host Franklin Academy on Friday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.