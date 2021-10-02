Lady Knights fall to Fairmont in straight sets

BLADENBORO — West Bladen was upended by Fairmont in straight sets Thursday in high school volleyball.

The Lady Golden Tornadoes prevailed in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference match 25-19, 25-19, 25-14.

• Lady Knights: Junior Whitney McLean, eight kills; junior Emily Young, four kills, two blocks, 11-of-11 serving; sophomore Trinity Meares, four kills, two blocks; junior Makayla Wright, two blocks, 10-of-10 serving.

• Lady Golden Tornadoes: Swept the season series losing just one set.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-6 SAC-7, 3-10 overall, at Red Springs on Tuesday; Fairmont, 4-3 SAC-7, 5-8 overall, hosts Scotland County on Monday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.