West Bladen holds off Lady Golden Tornadoes, keeps grip on second place in SAC-7

BLADENBORO — West Bladen’s longest winning streak in two years climbed to five on Thursday in a 5-4 triumph over Fairmont in girls high school tennis.

With two matches to play, the Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant stayed one game up on East Bladen in the race for second place behind Clinton in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference.

• Singles: West Bladen winners included junior Kaden Thurman at No. 1 over Trinity Thompson 6-0, 0-6, (10-2); freshman Kiera Lewis at No. 4 over Skyler McNeill 6-0, 6-2; and sophomore Brookee’ Singletary at No. 5 over Hannah Pearson 6-1, 6-3.

• Doubles: West Bladen winners were Thurman-senior Courtney Hester at No. 1 over Thompson-Addison Waldo 9-8 (10-6); and Lewis-Singletary at No. 3 over Pearson-Briana Deal 8-4.

• Next: West Bladen, 5-2 SAC-7, 7-3 overall, hosts Red Springs on Tuesday and visits St. Pauls on Thursday to close the regular season; Fairmont, 3-4 SAC-7, 4-4 overall, at East Bladen on Tuesday and hosts St. Pauls on Wednesday to close the regular season.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.