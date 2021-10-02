East Bladen dominance over Fairmont interrupted with 20-8 loss

Fairmont … 20 East Bladen … 8 East Bladen | Fairmont 15 First downs 13 42-131 Rushes-yards 35-124 13 Passing yards 98 4-14-2 Passes 10-15-0 0 Punts 2-25 3-3 Fumbles 1-1 3-15 Penalties 9-75 East Bladen 8 0 0 0 — 8 Fairmont 6 8 0 6 — 20 E — Jordan Mathis 94 fumble return (Masion Brooks pass from Javius Brooks), 9:05, 1st. F — John Poe 15 pass from Cameron Sweat (pass failed), 6:38, 1st. F — Derrick Baker 47 fumble return (Armon Houston run), 7:52, 2nd. F — Armon Houston 2 run (kick failed), 4:30, 4th. RUSHING EB — Shermon Monroe 12-54, Tim McLean 8-34, Masion Brooks 9-24, Corey Ballard 8-15, Javius Brooks 4-9, Robert McKoy 1(-5); F — Armon Houston 19-80, Derrick Baker 12-39, Cameron Sweat 2-3, Dacoaleon Austin 2-2. PASSING EB — Javius Brooks 4-14-2, 13 yards; F — Cameron Sweat 10-15-0, 98 yards. RECEIVING EB — Masion Brooks 2-7, Corey Ballard 2-6; F — Walker Chavis 4-41, Chris Stevenson 3-29, John Poe 1-15, Demarcus Grissett 1-8, Savonte McKeithan 1-5.

FAIRMONT — East Bladen lost to Fairmont 20-8 in high school football Friday night, ending streaks of opposite direction for both SAC-7 programs.

It was the second 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference test in three nights for the guests.

In records available to the 2004 season, the Eagles had not lost to Fairmont in 12 consecutive meetings. East Bladen had averaged 40.7 points during the stretch, never scoring less than 28.

The Golden Tornadoes had lost nine straight dating to last spring’s 2020 season. Fairmont had lost games to East Bladen in 2017, 2018 and 2019 by a combined eight points. Last year, it was 50-12 Eagles.

East Bladen’s offense didn’t score a touchdown for the first time in 20 games, since a 48-0 setback at Whiteville on Sept. 13, 2019.

• Eagles: Jordan Mathis, fumble return touchdown; lost turnover battle 5-1; generated just 162 total yards three nights after putting up only 99 in a win over West Bladen.

• Golden Tornadoes: Derrick Baker, fumble return touchdown to take the lead in second quarter; Cameron Sweat threw a touchdown pass to John Poe (15 yards) and completed 10 of 15 without an interception; Armon Houston ran for a touchdown (2 yards) among game-highs of 19 carries for 80 yards; Walker Chavis caught four passes for 41 yards.

• Next: East Bladen 1-1 SAC-7, 2-4 overall, hosts Red Springs on Friday; Fairmont, 1-2 SAC-7, 1-5 overall, at South Stokes on Friday.

