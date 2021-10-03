No. 23 Wolfpack hangs on, withstands Louisiana Tech 34-27

RALEIGH — Beating Clemson was tough enough for N.C. State. Getting refocused for a nonconference game a week later was another challenge.

“That was a monumental task,” coach Dave Doeren said. “More than people probably understand.”

The No. 23 Wolfpack did it just well enough. Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and the Wolfpack held off Louisiana Tech 34-27 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs reached the State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.

State, 4-1 for the second year in a row, took a 34-20 lead on Zonovan Knight’s 4-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Louisiana Tech (2-3) pulled within 27-20 on Austin Kendall’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Bub Means with 12:10 to play, and within 34-27 on Kendall’s 14-yard scoring pass to Griffin Herbert with 4:43 to go.

“We probably shouldn’t have been in that moment,” State linebacker Isaiah Moore said. “We didn’t play well on the defensive side of the ball in the second half.”

The Wolfpack ran for 130 of its 167 rushing yards in the second half.

“You could tell our energy wasn’t there at the beginning of the game,” running back Ricky Person Jr. said. “As it went on, we started to come together as a whole unit and push forward.”

Leary was 22-for-36 for 251 yards. Person ran for 90 yards and a score (24 yards), and Knight ran for 85.

“There’s not a moral victory in being close,” said Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz, son of former State coach Lou Holtz and formerly at ECU just down the road in Greenville. “We came here to win.”

Kendall finished 25-of-40 for 328 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

“We did enough to win,” Doeren said. “It’s great, I guess, to not play great and to win a football game.”

State’s Christopher Dunn made field goals of 36 and 29 yards in the first half after missing all three against Clemson, including a 39-yarder on the last play of regulation.

The Wolfpack will have a steady diet of Atlantic Coast Conference games for the rest of the regular season. But first is a weekend off.

“We need a bye right now,” Doeren said. “We’re definitely ready for one, physically and mentally.”

The Pack goes to Boston College on Oct. 16. The Bulldogs also have a week off before going to Texas-El Paso.

This story authored by The Associated Press.