Wooten: Has it really been seven years? ECU slams Green Wave ahead of business trip to Orlando

GREENVILLE — Trips to Orlando should be fun.

Though East Carolina’s trek this Saturday is business, the load will certainly be lighter carrying a three-game winning streak. That’s for this season, and for league play following a 52-29 trouncing of Tulane in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The Pirates, almost stunningly, haven’t won three in a row in seven years — overall or in the conference. They slammed the Green Wave on the day the 9 millionth fan strolled through the gates, blending ferocious hits on defense, a blaze of speed and 222 yards from Keaton Mitchell, and a finishing fourth-quarter statement.

“What an incredible performance by our team,” third-year head coach Mike Houston said.

Defense delivered the day’s tone. Offense, balanced as ever, got a lot of attention afterward and rightly so.

And the postgame locker room? Well, there was a visit from the chancellor, halftime homecoming guest Parmalee of country music fame, and Ken Burnette, starting inside linebacker of the legendary 1992 Peach Bowl team.

This day was painted purple and, if the visit to Central Florida bears more fruit, could easily serve as a noteworthy block in Houston’s building of a foundation.

Hits by junior Gerard Stringer and sophomore Malik Fleming in the first half buzzed the 33,475 if the tailgates had failed in any way. With the No Quarter flag raised, senior Warren Saba’s midfield interception protected a 15-point lead and squelched a rally with 12:06 to go. Sophomore Ja’Quan McMillian’s pick stopped Tulane with 2:40 remaining and the margin 16, capping a 4-0 win on the turnover sheet.

Seniors Bruce Bivens and Aaron Ramseur, juniors Stringer, Xavier Smith and Myles Berry, and sophomores McMillian, Jireh Wilson, Jeremy Lewis and Rick A’Breu shared eight tackles for losses. Wilson’s interception on a Hail Mary at the goal line ended the first half.

“We want our identity to be run and hit,” Houston said. “Play with passion. Play with intensity. Play with energy. Tackle with aggression. Gang tackle. Run to the ball. Run and hit.

“Schemes and all that stuff — there are lots of smart coaches out there, a lot smarter than me, and you can put all that stuff up on the board.”

After pausing ever so briefly, “It’s not as much what you do. It’s how you do it. And if we keep playing like that, we’ve got a shot.”

There was no game ball award on this night. Mitchell — he’s a 4.31 in the 40, by the way — and the offensive line had honors to lead the singing of the fight song.

“The physical play of our offensive line was the pivotal thing about tonight,” Houston said.

But there was so much more. This was “a team victory,” he said. And coach couldn’t stop smiling.

Game balls for everyone really. Three straight wins against Marshall, Charleston Southern and now the Green Wave. And, dating to last year’s November wrap-up with Temple and SMU, three in a row over American Athletic foes.

“Means nuthin’ ” for this week, the coach reminded.

There’s a trip to Orlando, where most go to have fun. For ECU, it’s all business.

But make it four straight, and the fun will take care of itself.

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be contacted at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.