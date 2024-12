ELIZABETHTOWN — Recreation Youth Night at East Bladen boys soccer is Oct. 14 when South Columbus visits the Eagles.

Youth participating in recreation soccer are welcome to attend, free of charge, with a parent who pays admission. Youth should be wearing their rec league jersey.

A release says, “Kids cannot be dropped off at the game.”

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Rec night starts at 5.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.