Lady Knights’ Thurman avenges earlier SAC-7 loss to Clinton senior

BLADENBORO — Junior Kaden Thurman ended an opponent’s league unbeaten run, but West Bladen could scratch out no other victories in an 8-1 loss to Clinton on Monday in SAC-7 girls high school tennis.

Thurman, at the No. 1 singles position, rallied to defeat senior Lauren Naylor in dramatic fashion, prevailing 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), (13-11). Naylor had not lost in the conference and is now 15-3 overall. Thurman is now 8-3 in singles, including 7-1 in the league, and avenged a 6-3, 3-6, (11-9) loss to Naylor on Aug. 26.

The unbeaten Lady Dark Horses clinched the outright 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference title with the win.

• Singles: The Lady Knights had improved success from an earlier meeting by sophomore Yari Santana in a 6-0, 7-5 loss to Emily Baggett at No. 3. Half of the starting lineup was different Monday than in the first meeting.

• Doubles: Thurman and senior Courtney Hester were clipped 8-6 at No. 1 by Naylor-Baggett.

• Next: West Bladen, 5-3 SAC-7, 7-4 overall, hosts Red Springs today; Clinton, 8-0 SAC-7, 18-0 overall, at St. Pauls today for a doubleheader.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.