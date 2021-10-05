East Bladen falls in five to Lady Gators

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was nipped in five sets by East Columbus in nonconference high school volleyball on Monday.

The Lady Eagles fell 15-10 in the final set. Scores for the earlier sets were each listed at 25-0, with East Bladen prevailing in the first and third.

East Bladen is 5-10 overall and hosts Fairmont this evening in Southeastern Athletic Conference action. The Lady Gators, formerly a member of the same league with the Lady Eagles, rose to 10-4 and hosts Whiteville tonight.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.