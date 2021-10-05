East Bladen falls 1-0 to SAC-7 leader Clinton

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost its second consecutive outing Monday, falling 1-0 to visiting Clinton in SAC-7 boys high school soccer.

The Eagles were blanked for the second time this year, and first by a 2-A foe. The Southeastern Athletic Conference-leading Dark Horses got a goal from Connor Johnson assisted by Josue Villafranco.

East Bladen fell to 2-2 in league play and 6-4 overall. The Eagles are at West Bladen on Wednesday.

Clinton sets the SAC-7 pace at 5-0 and is 11-2-1 overall. The Dark Horses next visit Topsail on Friday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.