Lady Knights sweep season series with Red Springs

BLADENBORO — West Bladen completed a sweep of the season series with Red Springs on Tuesday, winning 9-0 in SAC-7 girls high school tennis.

The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant picked up three defaults in the Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup and lost just seven games in the six pro sets played.

• Singles: Winners were junior Kaden Thurman 8-0 at No. 1, sophomore Yari Santana 8-5 at No. 2, freshman Kiera Lewis 8-2 at No. 3 and sophomore Brookee’ Singletary 8-0 at No. 4. Credited for the default wins were junior Mauri Flores at No. 5 and freshman Yuri Santana at No. 6.

• Doubles: Winners were Thurman-Yari Santana 8-0 at No. 1 and Lewis-Singletary at No. 2. Default winner was Flores-Yuri Santana at No. 3.

• Next: West Bladen, 6-3 SAC-7, 8-4 overall, at St. Pauls on Thursday; Red Springs, 0-9 SAC-7, 0-9 overall, hosts East Bladen on Thursday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.