ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen dropped a pair of SAC-7 matches to Fairmont on Tuesday in girls high school tennis.

The Lady Golden Tornadoes won 5-4 and 6-3. The programs played a Southeastern Athletic Conference doubleheader, with pro sets in all matches, due to a postponement earlier.

• Singles: Lady Eagles senior Heather Hardin defeated Trinity Thompson at No. 1 in both matches, 8-5 and 8-1; senior McKenzie Williams defeated Skyler McNeill at No. 5 in both matches, 8-5 and 8-4; and senior Jayden Willington split with Addison Waldo, winning 8-4 and losing 9-7.

• Doubles: East Bladen didn’t win a contested match, but did get a default win each at Nos. 1 and 2 from Hardin-senior Jessica Johnson and Willington-Williams. Hardin-Johnson were nipped 9-8 (11-9) by Thompson-Waldo at No. 1 doubles.

• Next: East Bladen, 4-5 SAC-7, 4-6 overall, at Red Springs on Thursday; Fairmont, 5-4 SAC-7, 6-4 overall, hosts St. Pauls today.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.