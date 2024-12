BLADENBORO — East Bladen defeated West Bladen 1-0 in SAC-7 high school boys soccer on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles had a first-half goal in snapping a modest two-game skid.

East Bladen moved to 3-2 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, tied for second place, and is 7-4 overall. The Eagles host Red Springs this evening.

West Bladen, which has lost three straight, fell to 0-5 in league play, 5-5 overall, and welcomes St. Pauls tonight.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.