County teams each at home on Friday night

ELIZABETHTOWN — Football teams from East Bladen and West Bladen are each scheduled to be home Friday night for SAC-7 tests from Robeson County neighbors.

At Lenon Fisher Stadium, the Eagles will host Red Springs. It is homecoming. In Bladenboro, the Knights will be taking on a St. Pauls program that reached the state championship game a season ago.

Kickoff at each site is 7 p.m. for the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference matchups.

Eagles

Tenth-year head coach Robby Priest’s squad has been in search of offense. East Bladen ducked past West Bladen with 99 total yards, but couldn’t escape Fairmont when its offense failed to generate a touchdown.

The Red Devils (1-1) will be playing for the first time in 21 days while the Eagles (2-4, 1-1 SAC-7) are in their third game in 10 days.

Knights

First-year head coach Stanley Williams’ gridders have already eclipsed last year’s win total but have not played since a Tuesday loss to East Bladen 10 days ago. The Knights (2-2, 1-1 SAC-7) have scored 54 points all season, or 10 fewer than their opponent put up earlier this week.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SAC-7) are unbeaten following Tuesday night’s 64-41 triumph at Midway, an outing that was the first since Sept. 10. St. Pauls is in the middle of playing four games in 11 days.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal staff. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.