East Bladen upended at home by Red Devils’ rally

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost 5-4 to visiting Red Springs in SAC-7 boys high school soccer Thursday night.

The Eagles led the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference clash 2-0 at halftime.

Diego Lazaro scored three times for the Red Devils, and Brennan Trochez and Javier Villagomez once each. All three had one assist each, and Jesus Perez also had an assist.

East Bladen is 3-3 in the SAC-7, 7-5 overall, and hosts West Brunswick on Monday.

Red Springs is 4-2 in the SAC-7, 4-2 overall, and takes on St. Pauls on Saturday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.