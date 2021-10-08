West Bladen tumbles to St. Pauls

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost 5-1 to visiting St. Pauls on Thursday evening in SAC-7 boys high school soccer.

The Knights dropped below .500 for the first time this year after the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup.

Sophomore Gama Silvan scored for the hosts in the first half assisted by sophomore Javier De Los Santos.

West Bladen is 0-6 in the SAC-7, 5-6 overall, and home to face Red Springs on Wednesday.

St. Pauls is 2-3 in the SAC-7, 4-4 overall, and takes on Red Springs on Saturday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.