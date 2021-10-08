Lady Knights clipped in fifth set by SAC-7 foe

ST. PAULS — West Bladen was nipped in five sets by host St. Pauls on Thursday in SAC-7 high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights tumbled 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-6 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup.

• West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, 10 kills, 14-of-16 serving; junior Emily Young, five kills, 21-of-21 serving; sophomore Trinity Meares, three kills, three blocks; junior Makayla Wright, 17-of-17 serving; sophomore Jena McLean, 13-of-15 serving.

• West Bladen, 2-7 SAC-7, 3-11 overall, and home to face Midway on Tuesday; St. Pauls, 3-6 SAC-7, 7-7 overall, at East Bladen on Tuesday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.