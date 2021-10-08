East Bladen ends regular season with shutout victory

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen wrapped up the regular season Thursday, defeating host Red Springs 9-0 in SAC-7 girls high school tennis to snap a four-match skid.

The Lady Eagles finished fourth in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference behind unbeaten champion Clinton, West Bladen and Fairmont.

• Singles: Victors included, from Nos. 1-6, seniors Heather Hardin 8-0, Jayden Willingham 8-1, Jessica Johnson 8-0, junior Ashlyn Williams 8-0, senior McKenzie Williams 8-0 and senior Weslyn Hall 8-1.

• Doubles: Victors were, from Nos. 1-3, Hardin-Johnson 8-0, Willington-McKenzie Williams 8-3, and Ashlyn Williams-freshman Chandler Bordeaux 8-2.

• Next: East Bladen, 5-5 SAC-7, 5-6 overall, hosts SAC-7 championship tournament Tuesday and Wednesday; Red Springs, 0-10 SAC-7, 0-10 overall, at SAC-7 championships.

