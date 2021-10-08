West Bladen wins seventh in last eight, earns dual team playoffs bid

ST. PAULS — Winning for the seventh time in its final eight outings, West Bladen ended the regular season Thursday with an 8-1 thumping of St. Pauls in SAC-7 girls high school tennis.

The Lady Knights finished runner-up to unbeaten Clinton in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference standings. They learn their opponent and bracket information for the dual team playoffs on Oct. 18.

• Singles: West Bladen winners were junior Kaden Thurman at No. 1 over Zuri Cantor Sosa 6-1, 6-1; sophomore Yari Santana at No. 3 over Zeydi Regino 6-3, 6-0; freshman Kiera Lewis at No. 4 over Lizeth Martinez Lopez 6-1, 6-0; sophomore Brookee’ Singletary at No. 5 over Danna Soriano Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; junior Olivia Skipper at No. 6 over Sophia Melendez 6-2, 6-0.

• Doubles: West Bladen winners were, at Nos. 1-3, Thurman-senior Courtney Hester 8-2 over Sosa-Regino; Lewis-Singletary 8-0 over Lopez-Sanchez; and Yari Santana-junior Mauri Flores by default.

• Next: West Bladen, 7-3 SAC-7, 9-4 overall, at SAC-7 championship tournament hosted by East Bladen on Tuesday and Wednesday; St. Pauls, 3-8 SAC-7, 3-8 overall, at SAC-7 championships.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.