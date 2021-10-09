BLADENBORO — West Bladen yielded three returns for touchdowns and fell 50-6 to St. Pauls on Friday night in SAC-7 high school football.

The Knights avoided the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference shutout in the fourth quarter when senior Damarius Robinson rumbled in from 36 yards away. Robinson finished with 121 yards on 22 carries.

Junior Deonte Lacey had a fumble recovery, blocked an extra point and made four tackles for the hosts.

Junior Gary Parker and sophomore Jahmar Richardson sparked the defense with seven tackles each. Senior Keshawn Ballard had five stops.

St. Pauls, easily largest school in the league with more than 1,000 students, reached last year’s 2-AA state championship game. This year’s team has added Eddrick James, who ran for 99 yards per game at Red Springs last year.

The Bulldogs’ led 14-0 on a fumble return by Delvon Wells and James’ 40-yard punt return. Zious Dorley added a 45-yard interception return in the second half, and James got his second touchdown on a pass from Mikail Breedon.

West Bladen is 1-2 in the SAC-7, 2-3 overall, is at Red Springs on Tuesday in a rescheduled game, and goes to Midway on Friday.

St. Pauls is 2-0 in the SAC-7, 4-0 overall, hosts Clinton on Tuesday in a rescheduled game, and welcomes East Bladen on Friday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.