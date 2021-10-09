ELIZABETHTOWN — From a yard a minute offense to the state record book.

East Bladen ran past Red Springs 42-26 on Friday night in a SAC-7 high school football game. Senior Tim McLean rushed for 322 of the team’s 555 yards against the Red Devils, the latter earning a No. 41 spot in the N.C. High School Athletic Association annals.

Ten days earlier in Lenon Fisher Stadium, the Eagles generated just 40 yards in the final 39 minutes of a win over rival West Bladen, and a week ago the offense didn’t produce a score in an upset loss to Fairmont.

McLean’s total, on just 12 carries, included touchdown runs of 79, 41, 62 and 58 yards. He had 172 by halftime on seven totes behind the starting line of senior center Connor Britt, junior right tackle Nate Lacewell, and sophomores Britt Sasser at right guard, Jaiden Pridgen at left guard and Rodney Lacewell at left tackle, with Masion Brooks’ shifts from the backfield to wingback pivotal in the success.

The Eagles never trailed, scoring on five consecutive possessions ending the first half and reaching into the fourth quarter. Until killing the final five minutes and ending the game at the Red Devils’ 6-yard-line, East Bladen’s only possessions without points were a fumble into the end zone for a touchback ending a 79-yard march, and a turnover on downs at its 22 when the only incomplete pass on a scramble right could have been a first-down run.

• More offense: Brooks carried 10 times for 152 yards, with a 32-yard touchdown run.

• Eagles defense: Twice senior Willie Battle stopped touchdowns with tackles inside the 10, and senior Nazire Smith had an interception at the East Bladen 16. Brooks was effective defensively, too, getting 1.5 sacks. Senior Kory Smith had another, and Lockamy had the other half-sack. Seniors Zavarion Palmer and Jordan Mathis, and sophomore Kalec Autry also had big nights.

• Kicking: East Bladen debuted a kicker, sophomore Blaine Pope from the soccer and track teams. His side-winding right foot was 4-for-4 on extra points.

• Adversity: Eagles starting quarterback Javius Brooks, while playing defense, was lost to injury on the first snap of the game. Sophomore Ahmad Powell went the distance at quarterback.

• Homecoming: Crowned queen and king at halftime, respectively, were Azariah Rhodie and Marvin McKiver.

• Red Devils: Strong performances were turned in by quarterback Jeffery Locklear and receiver Chris Bryant. Bryant had seven grabs for 136 yards during Locklear’s 245-yard, 12-for-20 evening. Bryant also had the end zone fumble recovery on defense.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-1 SAC-7, 3-4 overall, at St. Pauls on Friday; Red Springs, 0-2 SAC-7, 1-2 overall, at West Bladen on Tuesday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.