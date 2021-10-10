DURHAM — David Cutcliffe has more than earned the right to decide when he stops coaching Duke football.

Should the end be sooner rather than later, Saturday’s 31-27 loss to Georgia Tech and his assessment afterward would be a significant clue.

“We’re doing things to beat ourselves, which falls on the head coach,” the 67-year-old said. “I know what a well-coached football team looks like. And we have to do the things to arrive there.”

His statements, collectively, mirrored other coaches near or beyond his age who entered retirement recently having said they weren’t getting the job done. Perhaps it was just for this day. After all, he’s been nothing short of remarkable in taking this program from winless seasons and long losing streaks to bowl games and even a spot in the ACC championship — something not every Big Four school can boast.

Duke had too much success in too many areas to come up short on this one. Having rallied ahead late, the Blue Devils got a defensive stop and were a first down away from exhausting the final four minutes.

“We have the talent, we have the skill,” tackle DeWayne Carter said. But …

“We look like the Bad News Bears sometimes. Consistency is what we have to work on,” he said.

Down 14-0 in the first quarter, the Blue Devils scrapped within 17-14 by intermission, then rallied from a touchdown behind in the second half to lead by three.

Painful along the way through that were two field goal misses and a stuffed stat sheet of 489 total yards, 9-for-21 success on third downs, a pair of fourth-down conversions, and more than 35 minutes of possession time.

“When you have one in your grasp and it gets away — they know what I know, they fought hard,” Cutcliffe said of the locker room afterward. “They, for the most part, managed that game. I tell them — it’s on me. We have all week to get them prepared. All they have to do is cut loose and play.”

Georgia Tech won it on Jeff Sims’ third touchdown pass with 51 seconds to go.

The Yellow Jackets not only were on their 12-yard-line to begin the final drive, they fumbled it early and several players for both teams missed recovering it before it hopped out of bounds about 20 yards from where it was dropped.

Adonicas Sanders, who caught the winning touchdown pass, was Sims’ target just one other time all day — earlier in the drive. Two catches, 73 yards.

It was that close to flipping for Duke.

Cutcliffe put it on himself for the team “failing in critical situations, and penalties, and then getting beat in the kicking game.”

Mataeo Durant was as tough as they come, running the ball a school-record 43 times. Not a one of his 152 yards were easy.

The clash nearly delivered all the calamity for which the ACC’s Coastal Division is known. The Ramblin’ Wreck had whipped Carolina, which had throttled Duke last week.

Instead of keeping destiny in front, the Blue Devils sunk into an 0-2 hole headed to Charlottesville and Winston-Salem for their next outings.

Sims, one of the league’s best at his position, directed touchdown drives of 82, 77 and 75 yards. The Jackets scored every time inside the red zone.

Duke came up empty twice in six visits.

To rebound, Durant and Carter pointed to what the coaches have instilled, the “great toughness, heart, resiliency.”

“We’ll live,” Carter said, “to fight another day.”

With Cutcliffe leading them, for as long as he wants.

