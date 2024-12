ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration for youth volleyball with the Bladen County Parks & Recreation Department is ongoing through Oct. 29.

Participants’ age is determined by Oct. 1 age. The league is for ages 9-14.

Cost is $35.

To register in person, go to 803 W. King St. in Elizabethtown, or by internet, go to bladeninfo.org.

More information is available by calling 910-862-6770.

