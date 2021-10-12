East Bladen bounces back with 4-0 thumping of 3-A Trojans

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated West Brunswick 4-0 on Monday night in nonconference high school boys soccer.

The SAC-7 member Eagles, who had lost three of four, were deadlocked with the 3-A Trojans of the Mideastern Athletic Conference at halftime.

• Eagles: Junior Malcolm Bolden, four goals; junior Jacob Nixon, assist; sophomore Jaime Delgado, assist; freshman Gabril Algocy, assist. Hosts held 26-4 edge in shots. Head coach Jay Raynor noted the play of those four, plus senior Chase Starkloff; juniors Nathan Howell, Omarion Atkinson, Tyreon Graham and Yontee Dobson; and sophomores Zachary Metz, Lee Barnes and Blaine Pope; and freshmen Chace Butler and Alex Hidalgo.

• Next: East Bladen, 8-5, at Red Springs next Monday; West Brunswick, 1-12, hosts Wilmington Hoggard this evening.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.