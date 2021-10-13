West Bladen falls to league title contender Lady Raiders

BLADENBORO — West Bladen fell in straight sets to league title contender Midway in SAC-7 high school volleyball on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Knights lost their fourth straight in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference 25-15, 25-7, 25-12. The Lady Raiders, tied with Clinton in the loss column atop the SAC-7, have won seven straight.

• Lady Knights: Junior Emily Young, two kills, 7-of-7 serving; junior Makayla Wright, two kills, 7-of-8 serving; junior Whitney McLean, three kills; sophomore Trinity Meares, two kills, two blocks; senior Caroline Brisson, 9-of-10 serving.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-8 SAC-7, 3-12 overall, at Clinton on Thursday; Midway, 8-1 SAC-7, 11-4 overall, hosts Red Springs on Wednesday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.