Resurgence at West Bladen takes another step

West Bladen … 44 Red Springs … 21 West Bladen | Red Springs 49-394 Rushes-yards 26-124 27 Passing yards 171 1-4-2 Passes 8-19-0 5-40 Penalties 5-45 West Bladen 6 18 13 7 — 44 Red Springs 7 7 0 7 — 21 W — Damarius Robinson 2 run (PAT failed), 8:15, 1st. R — Mishon Wilson 11 run (Angel Washington kick), 4:35, 1st. R — Mishon Wilson 4 run (Angel Washington kick), 9:56, 2nd. W — Gary Parker 58 run (PAT failed), 8:14, 2nd. W — Tydrick Stewart 74 punt return (PAT failed), 5:37, 2nd. W — Gary Parker 43 run (PAT failed), 2:14, 2nd. W — Damarius Robinson 1 run (PAT failed), 8:34, 3rd. W — Damarius Robinson 25 run (Jordan Hester kick), 0:48, 3rd. W — Damarius Robinson 21 run (Jordan Hester kick), 7:05, 4th. R — Jarriah Thompson 1 run (Angel Washington kick), 4:12, 4th. RUSHING WB — Damarius Robinson 24-188, Gary Parker 9-149, Hezekiah Adams 6-33, Noah Hall 1-16, Jahmar Richardson 6-10, Javarrie Adams 2-2, team 1-(-4); RS — Jeffrey Locklear 10-60, Chris Bryant 5-26, Mishon Wilson 6-16, Jarriah Thompson 3-10. PASSING WB — Hezekiah Adams 1-4-2, 27 yards; RS — Jeffrey Locklear 8-19-0, 171 yards. RECEIVING WB — Tydrick Stewart 1-27; RS — Mishon Wilson 3-95, Chris Bryant 4-74, Jamey Tedder 1-2.

BLADENBORO — West Bladen’s resurgence under first-year head coach Stanley Williams continued Tuesday night with a 44-21 victory at Red Springs.

The Knights won the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference clash that was rescheduled from earlier this month behind four touchdowns from senior Damarius Robinson, two from junior Gary Parker and a defense that held the Red Devils without a point for better than 26 minutes.

Earlier this year, West Bladen snapped a 10-game skid overall and nine-game losing streak against league foes. The Knights have surpassed their league win totals from three of the last five years, and equaled it for 2017 and 2019. The three wins overall eclipses each of the last three seasons, and matches those three years combined.

The last time West Bladen was .500 against loop competition this deep into the season was 2015, when it last made the playoffs — and also the last time before this year it started league play 1-0. That year, the Knights started Four Rivers Conference play 3-1 before dropping their last three in the regular season.

In 2017, the Knights were .500 overall eight games into the season before finishing 4-7.

West Bladen defeated the Red Devils for the first time since Oct. 31, 2008, when it won 38-7. Red Springs had won five straight in the series since by a combined 218-80.

• Knights: Robinson touchdown runs of 2, 1, 25, 21 yards, and ran 24 times for 188 years; Parker touchdown runs of 58, 43 yards, and ran nine times for 149 yards; sophomore Jahmar Richardson, eight tackles, sack; senior Keshawn Ballard, eight tackles; Aaron Lewis, seven tackles; junior Deonte Lacey, six tackles, sack; junior Ahmir Stepps, five tackles, blocked punt.

• Red Devils: Jeffrey Locklear, 171 yards passing; Mishon Wilson, 95 yards receiving.

• West Bladen, 2-2 SAC-7, 3-3 overall, at Midway on Friday; Red Springs, 0-3 SAC-7, 1-3 overall, hosts Fairmont on Friday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.