BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to visiting Red Springs 8-4 on Wednesday evening in SAC-7 boys high school soccer.

The Knights have lost four straight and five of six.

• Knights: Trailed 6-2 at intermission; junior Jordan Underwood, two goals; junior Joshua DeLeon, two goals; sophomore Daniel Gustafson, two assists; junior Gabriel Lara, assist; sophomore Javier De Los Santos, assist.

• Red Devils: Tied league leader Clinton earlier this week and have won four of their last seven.

• Next: West Bladen: 0-7 SAC-7, 5-7 overall, at St. Pauls on Monday; Red Springs, 5-2-1 SAC-7, 5-3-1 overall, plays Purnell Swett on Saturday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.