Eagles’ Knuth leads trio making all-conference

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen sophomore Jacob Knuth led a trio of county runners making cross country all-conference Wednesday in the SAC-7 Championship.

The Eagles’ dual-sport standout covered the course at Red Springs high and middle schools in 19 minutes, 15 seconds. He finished runner-up to Clinton’s Cristian Ortiz (19:03), whom he had back-and-forth duels throughout the year.

West Bladen’s Demon’tre Love was fourth in 19:35, and East Bladen’s Johnny Alvarado fifth in 19:39.

The top seven claimed the all-league spots in the postseason run. Shaun Emmanuel of St. Pauls was third in 19:34, Red Springs’ Josh McMillian sixth in 19:50 and St. Pauls’ Samuel Hernandez seventh in 19:59.

Midway’s Madissen Canady won the girls race in 24:54. She was followed by Midway’s Judith Salgado (25:39), Clinton’s Evan Gillespie (26:02), Midway’s Ashton Brown (26:22), Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez (26:51), and Midway’s Annalise Register (26:57) and Jordan Smith (27:11).

Red Springs was the day’s team champion with 45 points scored by the places of its five-best runners. East Bladen and St. Pauls each scored 55 points, and a 25th-place finish for its fifth runner gave the Eagles the tie-breaker. Clinton was fourth with 77 points, and Fairmont fifth with 129.

The only team scores for the girls were for Midway (17) and Red Springs (46). West Bladen, missing three runners in part because the league’s tennis championship was the same date, was led by Kirsten Warrick in ninth (20:12), Violet Allen in 16th (32:18) and Olivia Allen in 19th (35:24).

The conference championship, and Wachovia Cup points, was decided by regular season performance. Midway was the girls champ ahead of West Bladen. Red Springs was third, followed by St. Pauls.

On the boys side, Red Springs was the champion. St. Pauls was second, followed by Clinton, Fairmont and East Bladen.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.