Thurman

turned back

in third set

ELIZABETHTOWN — In the regular season, each of Kaden Thurman’s matchups with Clinton went to a third-set tie-breaker.

In the girls high school tennis singles final of the SAC-7 Championship, she split sets again — though this time against the Lady Dark Horses’ Zoe Brewer rather than Lauren Naylor. The Lady Knights’ junior had her quest for the title denied when Brewer, her team’s No. 4 single spot player, preavailed 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

In the regular season, the matchup was Thurman against senior Lauren Naylor. Thurman, who also runs cross country this fall and plays soccer in the spring, defeated Naylor 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), (13-11) on Oct. 4. On Aug. 26 in Clinton, Naylor won 6-3, 3-6, (11-9). Regular season matches use tie-breakers rather than third sets.

Naylor played in the double portion of the championship with Emily Baggett, who plays No. 3 singles. They won the title by turning back teammates Kate Rnadleman-Haley Carter.

The two players lead the Southeastern Athletic Conference representation to the 2-A Mideast Regionals. They’ll be joined by Clinton’s Melina Matthews, Fairmont’s Trinity Thompson and East Bladen’s Heather Hardin.

Thurman defeated Matthews, the Lady Horses’ No. 2 singles player, in the semifinals 6-2, 6-2; and St. Pauls’ Camille Kinard 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Brewer was seeded seventh, meaning she had to win four times. She did just that, knocking off D Chavis of Red Springs 6-0, 6-0; Hardin in the quarterfinals in straight sets; and Thompson in the semifinals 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

Hardin rallied from a set down to take the fifth-place match and earn her spot in the regionals.

East Bladen will also send to the regionals the double tandem of Jayden Willingham-McKenzie Williams, which took fifth place.

