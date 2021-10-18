BLADENBORO — West Bladen has its assignment for the state 2-A high school girls tennis playoffs, and it will be familiar.

The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant will travel to face Greene Central on Wednesday in the first round. The match is expected to start at 4 p.m.

The two programs did not meet in the coronavirus-shortened campaign last spring, when there were no N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team playoffs. They met in 2019 in a regular season match after having faced off in 2018 in the first round of the playoffs.

Both of those matches were played in Bladenboro, and won by the visiting Lady Rams.

West Bladen is the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference runner-up with a 9-4 record. It is seeded No. 14. The Lady Rams are 18-1, seeded third, and champion of the Eastern Plains Conference. Wednesday’s winner plays in the second round next Tuesday against either No. 6 East Carteret (10-2) or No. 11 Elizabeth City Northeastern (13-1).

SAC-7 champion Clinton (20-0) is the top seed and hosts No. 16 Goldsboro. The SAC-7 also qualified Fairmont (7-4), which goes to No. 2 seed South Columbus.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.