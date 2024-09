ST. PAULS — West Bladen was defeated 4-1 by St. Pauls on Monday evening in SAC-7 boys high school soccer.

The Knights’ loss was their sixth in a row, dropping their Southeastern Athletic Conference ledger to 0-8, and their overall record to 5-8. West Bladen hosts Midway on Wednesday in its last home game.

St. Pauls climbed to 4-4 in the league, 7-6 overall. The Bulldogs got three goals from Anthony Sosa and one by Jason Zamora.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.