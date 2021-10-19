East Bladen falls to Red Springs in SAC-7 test

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen lost to Red Springs 3-0 in SAC-7 boys high school soccer on Monday evening.

The Eagles were swept in the season series and fell to 3-4 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 8-6 overall. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils led 1-0 at intermission. Goals were scored by Javier Villagomez, Diego Lazaro and Brennan Tucker, with assists by Villagomez and Tucker. Red Springs is 6-2-1 in the league and 7-3-1 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.