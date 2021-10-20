Lady Eagles thump Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen defeated Red Springs in straight sets Monday night in SAC-7 high school volleyball.

The Lady Eagles won for the second time in three outings, prevailing 25-17, 25-15, 25-14.

• East Bladen: Junior Acee Campbell, nine kills, block; junior AnnaGrey Heustess, seven kills, three blocks, 10-of-10 serving; junior Maegan Burney, four kills; junior Karli Priest, 17-of-19 serving; senior Alexus Mitchell, 12-of-13 serving.

• Records: East Bladen, 5-6 SAC-7, 7-12 overall; Red Springs, 0-11 SAC-7, 1-14 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.