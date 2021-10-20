Lady Eagles’ early advantage slips away in loss to champion Clinton

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s upset bid in the regular season finale was turned back by league co-champion Clinton on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles fell 23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 15-8 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup. Clinton tied with Midway for the SAC-7 championship.

East Bladen was a fourth-place finisher in the inaugural year of the 2-A league, going 5-7 against conference foes and 7-13 overall under the direction of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor. The team’s departing seniors include Alexus Mitchell and Merritt Martin.

Clinton exited 11-1 in the SAC-7 and 16-4 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.