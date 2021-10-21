ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen is in the high school volleyball state 2-A playoffs.

The Lady Eagles visit South Lenoir on Saturday at 2 p.m., representing the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference and seeded 30th in the East for the 64-team bracket. East Bladen is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when it lost an opening round match at Clinton.

With a win, East Bladen would earn a road trip to either No. 14 Clinton or No. 19 Nash Central.

The Lady Eagles are 7-13, having finished fourth in the SAC-7 with a 5-7 record. They lost 10 of their last 14. The Lady Blue Devils finished first in the East Central Conference with a 12-0 record and stand 18-1 overall.

Midway and Clinton tied for the SAC-7 title, and the Lady Raiders won a playoff game for seed on Wednesday. Midway is seeded No. 5 and hosts No. 28 North Johnston.

Fairmont, also from the SAC-7, is seeded 24th and the guest of No. 9 Goldsboro.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.