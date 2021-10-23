ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting St. Pauls 2-1 in overtime Thursday evening in SAC-7 boys high school soccer.

The Eagles, who won the first meeting 2-1 in overtime, led 1-0 at intermission.

• Eagles: Junior Jacob Nixon, goal; junior Malcolm Bolden and senior Sam Inscoe assisted; sophomore Lee Barnes, several point-blank saves in goal. A shot in the final 10 minutes of regulation hit the post. Cited for their play by head coach Jay Raynor were Nixon, Bolden, Inscoe, Barnes, senior Chase Starkloff, juniors Tyreon Graham and junior Erik Hildago, sophomores Blaine Pope and Zachary Metz, and freshman Chace Butler.

• Bulldogs: Anthony Sosa, two goals; outshot the Eagles 20-16.

• History: St. Pauls, Raynor said, had not beaten the Eagles since 2009. Playing 13 times in eight of 12 seasons since, the Eagles had won all 13 with five shutouts and a 51-9 advantage in goals.

• Next: East Bladen, 3-5 SAC-7, 8-7 overall, at Midway on Monday; St. Pauls, 5-4 SAC-7, 8-6 overall, at Red Springs on Wednesday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.