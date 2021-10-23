BURLINGTON — Tennis seasons came to an end for both Bladen County teams in Friday’s opening day of the 2-A Mideast Regionals here at Cooke Park.

In singles play, West Bladen junior Kaden Thurman was defeated 6-0, 6-1 by third-seeded Keurthi Avula of Raleigh Charter, and East Bladen senior Heather Hardin was defeated 6-3, 6-2 by Jordan-Matthew’s Maggie Thornton.

In doubles, the East Bladen senior unit of Jayden Willington-McKenzie Williams was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Franklin Academy’s Abby Armistead-Anisah Sison.

The regional wraps up today.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.