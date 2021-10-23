BLADENBORO — Most final home games, by typical measure, would not yield as much satisfaction.

West Bladen’s 49-16 loss to Clinton on Friday in SAC-7 high school football was different. And, first-year head coach Stanley Williams said, it started to become evident seven weeks earlier, in the first game of the season.

“These kids have a lot of heart,” he said. “It’s a different mentality. As long as they don’t give up, I’m not going to be upset.”

The program has endured agony many times over in 21 seasons, with no coach staying more than three years, not even a Bladenboro native. Williams’ gridders this year snapped a 10-game losing streak, then a nine-game skid against conference opposition.

Their league win total — a modest two — is better than three of the last five years, and equals the 2017 and 2019 ledgers. The overall win total — again modest, at just three — not only eclipses each of the last three seasons but matches then combined.

There’s foundation being built, and that was evidenced in the second half Friday. Down 43-0 and with a mercy-rule running clock the final 24 minutes, junior Tydrick Stewart took the kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown and sophomore Cornelius Esters ran an interception 97 yards to the end zone two snaps before the final whistle.

“The kids have pulled together,” Williams said. “The coaches have poured so much love and time into the kids. Once you do that, the kids will go through a brick wall for you. As much as we get on them, we praise them.

“The seniors, they have led by example. Damarius Robinson, he’s led by example. He doesn’t give up on them. And Hezekiah Adams, a freshman, he sees that 44 isn’t giving up, and he’s not giving up on No. 44.”

There was no light-switch moment. But Williams saw tangible evidence in the first game.

“South Brunswick, we were down 50-something to 6, and could have folded,” he said. “And we did not. That started it. And then, at East Columbus, we were down.”

Two scores with less than 10 minutes to play, in fact, against the Gators. The Knights won in overtime, snapping the longest skid.

“I’m not for speeches,” Williams said. “I do once in a while. I talk about discipline.”

And the Knights had enough even in a penalty-fest win over Fairmont. They held rival East Bladen to 40 yards in the final 39 minutes of a one-score loss.

Talent-wise on Friday, West Bladen was overmatched by the Dark Horses. Clinton scored touchdowns with ease its first five possessions, then returned a blocked punt for a sixth to lead 43-0 with 8:21 still to play in the first half. Three players took snaps from center before it was over, reserves were filling the field in the second quarter, and West Bladen’s offense never completed a pass or put together a drive with more than three first downs.

The Knights also never quit on the situation. Right on down to Esters’ valiant and elusive run to the end zone just before everybody went home.

West Bladen has an open date for the final week of the regular season but will practice, still harboring hope of a chance at a wild card berth to the 2-A playoffs.

“When I tell you it’s the longest week, almost like Selection Sunday,” Williams said, a grin creasing his face and the sentence trailing off with optimism.

He’s aware 2015 was the last postseason berth. Just as he knew, after one season as defensive coordinator, of the need for culture change when he became head coach.

“We’ve laid a foundation,” he said. “These seniors, they’ve gotten it started. It’s going to grow for years to come. But it had to start.”

• Knights: Senior Damarius Robinson, 73 yards rushing; sophomore Aaron Lewis, 11 tackles, two-point conversion tackle; junior Deonte Lacey, 10 tackles; sophomore Jahmar Richardson, nine tackles; Esters, 97-yard interception return, seven tackles; Stewart, 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown, 37-yard kickoff return, six tackles.

• Last: Final regular season appearances in the Castle football stadium were acknowledged for seniors Robinson, Jonathan Lee, Marcus Lee, Andrew Sessoms, Craig Williams and Keshawn Ballard.

• Dark Horses: Blake Smith, 130 yards passing, 78 yards rushing, one touchdown pass (46 yards); Onias Robinson, 70 yards rushing, three touchdowns (3, 17, 13 yards); Alexander Evans, interception on defense, reception on offense; Jymiek Sampson, blocked punt; Elijah Kirby, blocked punt touchdown return; Johnathan Blackmon, 34-yard, tight-spiraled, high hang time punt into the coffin corner.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-4 SAC-7, 3-5 overall, regular season complete; Clinton, 4-1 SAC-7, 6-2 overall, hosts East Bladen on Friday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.